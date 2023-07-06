Tractor-trailer crash shuts down road in Bradford County

GILLET, Pa. (WBNG) -- Emergency officials said the Berwick Turnpike in Gillet, Pa. will be closed after a tractor-trailer crash that occurred Thursday morning.

The Bradford County Department of Public Safety said emergency crews responded to a report of the crash around 5:30 a.m. The Smithfield Township Volunteer Fire Department, Guthrie EMS, Bradford County EMA Office, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation, Ridgebury Volunteer Fire Department, Pennsylvania State Police and Fullmer’s Towing responded.

The turnpike will be closed between Rolling Hills Road and Springfield Road for cleanup. A time in which the road will open was not provided.

Officials did not share details about injuries.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

