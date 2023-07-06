Tropical Heat

Heat Advisory for Broome, Tioga and Tompkins Counties from 11 AM until 8 PM

Air Quality Alert for Sullivan County from 11 AM until 8 PM.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny, hot. A few afternoon showers. Heat indices in the 90s. 0-.10″ (.50″)

20% High 90 (86-92) Wind S 3-8 mph

THURSDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy. Low 66 (62-68) Wind S 3-8 mph

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy with rain, showers and thunderstorms. .25-.50″ (1.50″) 80% High 82 (78-84)

Wind SW becoming NW 5-10 mph

FRIDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Low 64 Wind N 3-8 mph

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms, mainly east of BGM. 20% High 82 Low 62

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy with rain and thunderstorms. 80% High 76 Low 62

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms. 20% High 78 Low 60

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. High 80 Low 62

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. High 82 Low 62

Hot and muggy today. Like yesterday, there could be a couple of afternoon showers, but most of us stay

dry. Highs will be in the upper 80s and low 90s.

Some relief from the oppressive heat Friday and into the weekend. The reason for this is a cold front.

Not as hot, but showers and thunderstorms Friday and into the weekend. The rain could be heavy Friday.

A few lingering showers east of Binghamton Saturday.

Another low moving in will give us another shot of rain Sunday with a few lingering showers Monday.

Quiet and mild Tuesday and Wednesday.

