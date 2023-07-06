Tropical Heat
Poor air quality
Heat Advisory for Broome, Tioga and Tompkins Counties from 11 AM until 8 PM
Air Quality Alert for Sullivan County from 11 AM until 8 PM.
THURSDAY: Mostly sunny, hot. A few afternoon showers. Heat indices in the 90s. 0-.10″ (.50″)
20% High 90 (86-92) Wind S 3-8 mph
THURSDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy. Low 66 (62-68) Wind S 3-8 mph
FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy with rain, showers and thunderstorms. .25-.50″ (1.50″) 80% High 82 (78-84)
Wind SW becoming NW 5-10 mph
FRIDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Low 64 Wind N 3-8 mph
SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms, mainly east of BGM. 20% High 82 Low 62
SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy with rain and thunderstorms. 80% High 76 Low 62
MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms. 20% High 78 Low 60
TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. High 80 Low 62
WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. High 82 Low 62
Hot and muggy today. Like yesterday, there could be a couple of afternoon showers, but most of us stay
dry. Highs will be in the upper 80s and low 90s.
Some relief from the oppressive heat Friday and into the weekend. The reason for this is a cold front.
Not as hot, but showers and thunderstorms Friday and into the weekend. The rain could be heavy Friday.
A few lingering showers east of Binghamton Saturday.
Another low moving in will give us another shot of rain Sunday with a few lingering showers Monday.
Quiet and mild Tuesday and Wednesday.
