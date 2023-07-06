What is causing the heat across the country?

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- Places in the south have seen record breaking heat, with spots in Texas, Arizona, and Neveda seeing highs in the triple digits. The heat has arrived in the Southern Tier, although it will be short-lived. So what is causing the heat across the majority of the country?

There is an area of high pressure situated over the south, which has been referred to as a “heat dome” due to the amount of warm air over the region.

The weather pattern is what meteorologists call a “Rex block.” A Rex block is when the atmosphere has an upper-level low to the north, and a strong high pressure to the south. When this pattern sets up, it can lead to prolonged heat due to the high pressure drying out the bottom part of the atmosphere and allowing the air to heat up. But for those under the low-pressure system, it will be cooler, as clouds and showers develop.

The Southern Tier will not see the heat long, as a cold front, associated with that upper-level low, will push across the area on Friday. This front will push the jet stream further south, allowing for more seasonable temperatures as the weekend arrives.

However, the heat remains for the south, with temperatures in Austin, Houston, and El Paso reaching the upper-90s and triple digits, with no brake in the pattern expected for the foreseeable future.

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.