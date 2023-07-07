Cannabis dispensary ‘Sacred Bloom’ to open on Vestal Parkway

VESTAL (WBNG) -- A new cannabis dispensary, “Sacred Bloom”, will open on July 7 at 4:20 p.m. The business will be located at 1308 Vestal Parkway East in Vestal.

CEO of “Sacred Bloom” Todd Hartman fits the requirements to apply for a cannabis license by having business experience owning his own pipe and tobacco shop and having a cannabis conviction in his past. Despite this, he says he was pleasantly surprised to get the license.

He hopes his 25 years of experience in the pipe and tobacco business and the wide variety of smoking accessories will set “Sacred Bloom” apart from Broome County’s other cannabis dispensaries.

“I have a lot of experience with cannabis-related products, not cannabis itself, but the accessories that go along with it,” said Hartman. “We are familiar with the consumption, how it’s consumed, what devices are used and how it’s evolved.”

As part of his license approval, Hartman was approved to open up two more “Sacred Bloom” locations in the future. Before that can happen, he wants to focus on the Vestal location and gain a better understanding of the business.

“I’d very much like to expand as time goes on,” said Hartman. “We’d like to get our feet wet, understand the neighborhood and support our customers as much as we possibly can. It is a new market, and we would like to become more and more of an expert in the market.”

Hartman is looking to model the business after dispensaries on the West Coast where marijuana has been legal for much longer.

The cannabis dispensary will offer a wide variety of New York state lab-tested products including flower, edibles, cannabis beverages, vapes and more.

Hartman hopes the dispensary’s centralized location on the Vestal Parkway will help drive business.

