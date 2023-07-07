Barn destroyed by fire in Windsor

Published: Jul. 7, 2023
WINDSOR (WBNG) -- A barn in Windsor is destroyed after a fire tore through it Friday morning.

The fire broke out at 184 Hoodley Hill Rd. A car and a bobcat machine were also badly damaged by the flames.

The Windsor, West Windsor, Five Mile Point, Ouaquaga, Windsor, Conklin and Harpursville fire agencies responded. Eastern Broome EMS also went to the scene.

Other details could not be confirmed.

This is a developing story. Stay with 12 News for updates.

