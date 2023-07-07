Dog Walking Forecast -- Dennis

PM rain
By Brian Schroeder
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 9:24 AM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy with rain, showers and thunderstorms. .25-.75″ (1.00-2.00″) 80% High 82 (78-84)

Wind S becoming NW 5-10 mph

FRIDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy, fog. A few showers possible. 0-.05″ Low 62 (60-66) Wind N 3-8 mph

Some relief from the oppressive heat Friday and into the weekend. The reason for this is a cold front.

Not as hot, but showers and thunderstorms Friday and into the weekend. The rain could be heavy and there

could be some gusty winds. Mainly dry tonight, with a slight chance of a few showers.

A few lingering showers east of Binghamton Saturday.

Another low moving in will give us another shot of rain Sunday with a few lingering showers Monday.

Quiet and seasonably warm Tuesday and Wednesday. A few showers are possible Thursday.

