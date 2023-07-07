A dry start to the weekend

(WBNG)
By Connor Thompson
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 4:14 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Tonight: Cloudy. Patchy Fog. Low: 57-64.

Saturday: Partly-to-mostly cloudy. The greatest risk of rain east. Chance of rain east 40%. High: 77-86.

Saturday Night: Mostly cloudy with patchy fog. Low: 59-66.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Chance of rain 80%. High: 77. Low: 61.

Monday: Partly-to-mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Chance of rain 40%. High: 78. Low: 60.

Tuesday: Sun and clouds. High: 83. Low: 62.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny and warm. High: 86. Low: 65.

Thursday: Sun and clouds with afternoon thunderstorms. High: 87. Low: 66.

Friday: Partial sunshine with scattered thunderstorms. High: 83. Low: 63.

Forecast Discussion:

A cold front passing through the region will spark early rain and thunderstorms before cloudy skies and fog arrives overnight. Lows will be in the low-60s.

Saturday will remain on the dry side, but there is the potential that a few showers and thunderstorms will develop east of Binghamton. Highs will climb into the mid-80s. Lows Saturday fall into the mid-60s under cloudy skies.

An area of low pressure arrives for Sunday, bringing rain showers and thunderstorms to the Southern Tier. Highs will reach into the mid-70s. The chance of rain on Sunday will be 80%. The start of the workweek will feature lingering rain and thunderstorms, but most of the day will remain dry. Highs will be in the upper-70s.

High pressure builds in for Tuesday and Wednesday, allowing for partly-to-mostly sunny skies. Temperatures will be in the mid-80s for both days. Thursday will be very warm with highs approaching the upper-80s, but scattered thunderstorms can’t be ruled out as a weak shortwave passes by the r by the region. The risks for late-week thunderstorms remain Friday as well. Thursday and Friday won’t be washouts, as both days will feature plenty of dry time.

