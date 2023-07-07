Endicott Police identify victim in deadly shooting

ENDICOTT (WBNG) -- The Endicott Police Department identified the victim in a shooting that occurred on July 1 in the village.

Police identified the victim as 25-year-old Moelique Dawson. An autopsy conducted on July 2 determined the cause of death to be the result of a gunshot wound.

Endicott Police said it is following up on multiple leads that it has developed during the course of the investigation.

Around 1:35 p.m. on July 1, Dawson was found lying in a parking lot on the 10 block of Adams Avenue after officers responded to a report of shots fired.

Police noted that a subject was seen fleeing the area on foot toward McKinley Avenue before officers arrived.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Endicott Police at 607-785-3341.

