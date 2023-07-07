Flash Back Friday: Trinity O’Connor Foundation

By WBNG Staff
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 4:50 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(WBNG) -- Every week, Around the Tiers announces the recipient of a $2,000 Southern Tier Tuesdays grant from Upstate Shredding and Adam and Clover Weitsman, but what happens when they leave the studio?

Around the Tiers checked in with the Trinity O’Connor Foundation to see how Southern Tier Tuesdays has helped the non-profit. The organization was October 2022 recipient.

