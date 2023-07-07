Girl, 15, charged in deadly December SUV crash

(VNL)
By WBNG Staff
Published: Jul. 7, 2023
(WBNG) -- New York State Police announced it made an arrest in connection to a fatal crash that occurred in December 2022.

State Police said it charged a 15-year-old female with criminally negligent homicide, a class E felony and two misdemeanor counts of assault in the third degree on June 29.

On Dec. 28, 2022, around 10:15 p.m., a Cortland County Sheriff’s deputy saw an SUV drive through a red traffic light at the intersection of State Route 281 and West Main Street in the Town of Cortlandville.

The deputy tried to stop the SUV but the driver of it did not comply. Eventually, the drivers of the SUV and the deputy lost control of their vehicles and crashed on the I-81 on-ramp in the Town of Homer.

At the time of the crash, it was determined that the four occupants of the SUV had run away from the William George Agency for Children’s Services in Tompkins County and had stolen a vehicle from there.

The rear seat passenger, 16-year-old Salena N. Wallner died at the scene, the 15-year-old female driver, a 16-year-old female passenger and a 15-year-old female passenger were all transported to Upstate Medical Center with serious injuries.

State Police said an investigation also determined that the Cortland County Deputy had no part in the cause of the crash, but the 15-year-old driver’s actions had caused the death of one passenger and injuries to the others.

