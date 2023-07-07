Listed here: Broome County roadwork plans

(MGN)
By WBNG Staff
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 1:43 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WBNG) -- The following road work is planned for Broome County for the week of July 10. This list is provided by the Broome County Department of Public Works.

  • Paving on Old Rout 17 and Second Street in Deposit
  • Curb work on Kattelville Road
  • Road surface treatments on Greenwood Road and Caldwell Hill Road
  • Driveway culvert replacement on Powers Road
  • Patching on Owen Hill Road
  • Cleaning ditches and rebuilding shoulders on Beartown Road, Hyde Street, North Road and Powers Road
  • Mowing right of way on various county roads
  • Painting on various county roads

Motorists are reminded to use caution in work zones, even when they are not active as some routes may be modified as construction progresses. Slowing down is always the most effective way to keep yourself and workers safe. You may also want to give yourself extra time during commutes to accommodate for any detours or changes in traffic patterns.

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple vehicle crash shuts down section of Route 17 Westbound in Vestal
Motorcyclist killed in crash with tractor in Cortland County
Crews respond to crash in Windsor
Newly renovated Chestnut Inn prepares to reopen after being closed for over a decade
Binghamton Rumble Ponies see dramatic attendance increase for 2023 season

Latest News

Endicott Police identify victim in deadly shooting
Girl, 15, charged in deadly December SUV crash
Barn destroyed by fire in Windsor
Man wanted for homicide in western New York escapes prison