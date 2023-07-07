Listed here: Broome County roadwork plans

(WBNG) -- The following road work is planned for Broome County for the week of July 10. This list is provided by the Broome County Department of Public Works.

Paving on Old Rout 17 and Second Street in Deposit

Curb work on Kattelville Road

Road surface treatments on Greenwood Road and Caldwell Hill Road

Driveway culvert replacement on Powers Road

Patching on Owen Hill Road

Cleaning ditches and rebuilding shoulders on Beartown Road, Hyde Street, North Road and Powers Road

Mowing right of way on various county roads

Painting on various county roads

Motorists are reminded to use caution in work zones, even when they are not active as some routes may be modified as construction progresses. Slowing down is always the most effective way to keep yourself and workers safe. You may also want to give yourself extra time during commutes to accommodate for any detours or changes in traffic patterns.

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.