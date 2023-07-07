Man wanted for homicide in western New York escapes prison

JAMESTOWN, NY (WBNG) -- A western New York murder suspect has escaped from jail, the Jamestown Police Department announced.

The department said on Facebook that Michael Burham, 34, the suspect in a Jamestown homicide investigation, escaped from the Warren County Jail. Burham was last seen around 11:20 p.m. Thursday wearing a blue denim jacket.

The police department said all citizens are urged to lock their doors and stay vigilant. Anyone who sees him is asked to call 911 and told not to approach or apprehend him.

Michael C. Burham, the suspect in the homicide of Kala Hodgkin in the Jamestown has escaped from the Warren County Jail... Posted by Jamestown Police Department on Friday, July 7, 2023

According to WCSC, Burham lead authorities on a four-day manhunt before he was captured in May. He is facing charges for his alleged involvement in the rape and unlawful imprisonment of a woman.

WSCS also reported that he was wanted for allegedly kidnapping two victims at gunpoint in Sheffield, Pa. and taking them to Nort Charleston, SC.

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.