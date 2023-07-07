New changes could be coming to the ‘Mover Over’ law. Here’s what you need to know

ALBANY (WBNG) -- The “Move Over” law could be changing soon; New York drivers might be required to legally move over for disabled vehicles.

Currently, the law only requires people to move over for emergency workers, tow trucks, law enforcement officers and other maintenance workers that are stopped along the roads.

Senator Lea Webb is the sponsor for this new addition to the law. She said the new amendment is to protect everyone in an emergency situation.

“If you’ve ever had an emergency situation where you’ve had to pull over, even if it’s just a tire check, whatever the issue may be, the speed in which the cars or other vehicles are going by -- the wind factor alone creates a safety hazard,” said Sen. Webb.

The Move Over Law went into effect in New York in January 2012. However, some residents might not know about this law, according to the Broome County Sheriff’s Office.

“It seems that people still don’t adhere to the law. It is a sizable offense,” said Lieutenant of Highway Patrol Josh Davidson. “Obviously, if a person is observed not following the law, or moving over when they’re supposed to, they can be issued a traffic citation.”

That traffic citation can cost up to $150 for the first offense, according to TrafficTickets.com. Lt. Davidson said to avoid getting a ticket, you should always remember the “Move Over” law when you see any vehicle stopped on the side of the road.

“I encourage anyone, even before this becomes state law, that people do move over already for any stopped vehicle. Decrease your speed, check your surroundings and then move from the lane safely,” Lt. Davidson said.

