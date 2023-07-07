Southern Tier native returns to ‘Endicott Performing Arts Center’ after 19 years

Binghamton (WBNG) - On July 13, the “Endicott Performing Arts Center” (EPAC) will be opening doors for the first showing of the Broadway musical “Kinky Boots”.

Binghamton native Stephen Kane, who will be playing the role of Charlie Price, said he’s happy to be a part of the center’s 25th-anniversary celebration and this will be the first time in 19 years he will be returning back to the EPAC stage.

Kane said after being on the verge of demolition in the early 1990s, seeing the center reach this milestone is extremely important as they continue to be a part of the community.

“It’s a space where not only can you come to learn how to sing, act and dance, you can perform a high-end production,” said Kane. “There are so many opportunities.”

Kane said the cast and crew have been working tirelessly to put this play together to bring the best performance and message to the community.

“The message here is about acceptance and about inclusion in a time where we have very recognizable and distinctive differences,” said Kane. “It’s those differences that save the very factory that my character inherits.”

