Heavy rainfall arriving Sunday

**FLOOD WATCH FOR ENTIRE REGION. SUNDAY 12 PM-SUN 12 AM.**

Tonight: Cloudy. Patchy Fog. Low: 62-68.

Sunday: Rain showers and thunderstorms. Rain will be heavy at times. Rainfall 1-1.5″. Chance of rain 90%. High: 70-79.

(WBNG)

Sunday Night: Showers early give way to cloudy skies. Low: 59-66.

Monday: Partly-to-mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Chance of rain 40%. High: 78. Low: 59.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. High: 85. Low: 63.

Wednesday: Sun early before increasing clouds late. High: 86. Low: 66.

Thursday: Sun and clouds with afternoon thunderstorms. Chance of rain 40%. High: 84. Low: 65.

Friday: Partial sunshine with scattered thunderstorms. Chance of rain 40%. High: 83. Low: 64.

Saturday: Sun and clouds with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Chance of rain 30%.

Forecast Discussion:

A quiet night, with cloudy skies and patchy fog. Lows will be in the mid-60s.

Sunday will be a very active weather day. A stationary front, as well as a cold front, will push across the area. The Weather Prediction Center has the region under a slight risk for excessive rainfall, and the Storm Prediction Center has a marginal risk of severe weather, with wind and hail being the biggest risks. A Flood Watch will go into effect starting at noon Sunday, due to the risk of heavy rain causing flash flooding. Rainfall totals heading into Monday morning will range between 1-1.5″. Highs will be in the upper-70s.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms linger Monday, but most of the day will remain dry. Highs will reach into the upper-70s. High pressure moves in for Tuesday, allowing for sunny skies and highs in the mid-80s. Wednesday will see some sun early before clouds build in during the day. Scattered thunderstorms will develop late.

Thursday, Friday, and Saturday will see highs in the low-80s with scattered thunderstorms chances during the afternoon. Highs all three days will be in the low-to-mid 80s.

