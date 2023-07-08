Historic Russell Clapper train cars unveiled in Susquehanna

SUSQUEHANNA (WBNG) -- The Borough of Susquehanna Depot and the Susquehanna Community Development Association unveiled Russell Clapper train cars on Friday and brought its rich history to Ira Reynolds Park.

Russell Clapper was known for making scale train car models using materials from older train cars that were going to be scrapped. Clapper crafted these models entirely with hand tools.

“60 years and 150 scaled railroad cars and locomotives later, he completed his last model at the age of 71,” said Susquehanna Development Association President Joe White.

Clapper worked for the Erie Railroad for 40 years, according to White. His train cars hold great significance for Susquehanna as they showcase the town’s history with the Erie Railroad.

“You see the history of Susquehanna Depot is inseparable from the story of the Erie Railroad. And its legacy still lives on the memories of those who experienced it in its heyday and its proud heritage of the Susquehanna Depot,” said Commissioner Judy Herschel.

The unveiling also celebrated Susquehanna’s development over the years.

“Our citizens have placed the future in their hands and are doing great things,” said Planning and Development Board Member John Kukowski. “The work of today will be the history of tomorrow. We hope you all join us in our journey of building a community we are proud of.”

