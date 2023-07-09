Binghamton Rumble Ponies drop series finale to Portland, enter All-Star break on 4-game losing streak

Rumble Ponies
Rumble Ponies(MGN)
By Jackson Neill
Published: Jul. 9, 2023 at 3:59 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PORTLAND, M.E. (WBNG) - The Binghamton Rumble Ponies lost 2-1 to the Portland Sea Dogs on Sunday afternoon in their last game before the All-Star break.

This is Binghamton’s fourth straight loss and drops them to just 3-8 in the second half of the season.

Portland got the scoring started in the bottom of the fourth with a 2-run home run from Nathan Hickey.

The Rumble Ponies responded in the sixth inning as Agustin Ruiz drove in Jose Peroza off a sacrifice fly but that’s as close as they came.

Binghamton will now have four days off before returning to action on Friday as they host Somerset at Mirabito Stadium at 7:05 p.m.

