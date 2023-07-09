‘Carz in the Park’ gives back to the community at annual car show in Hickories Park

OWEGO (WBNG) -- “Carz in the Park” returned for its 49th year and brought with it many different car models and family fun.

The car show was hosted by Triple Cities Street Rods: a car club that not only brings together car lovers but also gives back to the community.

“It’s great being in the club because all of our profit goes to charities,” said Club Member Rachel Romeo. “Knowing that all the work we do is fun for us but throughout the year we get to bless so many people is really cool.”

Triple Cities Street Rods was formed in 1972 by a group of eight men who all had a passion for cars. The club now consists of little over 45 couples and families who share the same passion as the original founders, according to Club President Pete Minni.

Last year was the biggest year for the car show as 450 cars lined the field at Hickories Park, according to Club Member Willy Vermilya.

Although the weather wasn’t ideal, car lovers still came out to Hickories Park to enjoy the vehicles on Sunday.

