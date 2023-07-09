Gus Macker 3-on-3 basketball tournament returns to Norwich for its 26th year

By Jackson Neill
Published: Jul. 8, 2023 at 10:43 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORWICH, N.Y. (WBNG) - The 26th edition of the Norwich Gus Macker 3-on-3 basketball tournament kicked off on Saturday.

The two-day outdoor event features over 250 teams both male and female ranging in age from as young as five years old to over 50.

The Gus Macker tournaments began in 1974 when Scott McNeal organized a neighborhood basketball tournament in his hometown of Lowell, Michigan. Since then it has expanded to include now 26 different locations across the country this year alone.

The tournament continues on Sunday with the first games beginning at 8 a.m. at Norwich High School.

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man wanted for homicide in western New York escapes prison
Endicott Police identify victim in deadly shooting
Girl, 15, charged in deadly December SUV crash
Barn destroyed by fire in Windsor
Southern Tier native returns to ‘Endicott Performing Arts Center’ after 19 years

Latest News

Gus Macker 3-on-3 basketball tournament returns to Norwich for 26th year
New York Mets' Francisco Alvarez (4) celebrates his game-tying home run next to Arizona...
Down to last strike, the Mets rally on Alvarez’s homer and Canha’s triple to beat the D-backs 2-1
Baltimore Orioles' Cedric Mullins hits a double against the New York Yankees during the seventh...
Baltimore outlasts New York, taking down Yankees 6-3
New York Mets' Francisco Alvarez points to the dugout after hitting a two-run home run against...
New York Mets hit three home runs to take down Diamondbacks 8-5