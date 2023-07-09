Gus Macker 3-on-3 basketball tournament returns to Norwich for its 26th year

NORWICH, N.Y. (WBNG) - The 26th edition of the Norwich Gus Macker 3-on-3 basketball tournament kicked off on Saturday.

The two-day outdoor event features over 250 teams both male and female ranging in age from as young as five years old to over 50.

The Gus Macker tournaments began in 1974 when Scott McNeal organized a neighborhood basketball tournament in his hometown of Lowell, Michigan. Since then it has expanded to include now 26 different locations across the country this year alone.

The tournament continues on Sunday with the first games beginning at 8 a.m. at Norwich High School.

