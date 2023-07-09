Watching for more rain Monday

**FLOOD WATCH UNTIL 12 AM.**

Tonight: Showers and scattered storms. Low: 60-67.

Monday: Partly-to-mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Chance of rain 60%. High: 68-76.

Monday Night: Cloudy to start before clearing. Some fog is possible. Low: 54-62.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. High: 86. Low: 62.

Wednesday: Sun early before increasing clouds late. Scattered thunderstorms. Chance of rain 30%. High: 84. Low: 65.

Thursday: Sun and clouds with afternoon thunderstorms. Chance of rain 60%. High: 82. Low: 63.

Friday: Partial sunshine with scattered thunderstorms. Chance of rain 40%. High: 83. Low: 64.

Saturday: Sun and clouds with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Chance of rain 40%. High: 84. Low: 65.

Sunday: Mix of sun and clouds. High: 82. Low: 66.

Forecast Discussion:

Rain will continue throughout the evening, with heavy rain. Flood watches expire at midnight, but even after they expire, flooding is still possible. Flash flooding remains the biggest threat, especially in Delaware and Otsego counties. Rain totals for most will range from 1-1.5″ by Monday morning, but the further east you go, there is the chance of 2-3″, with even higher totals possible in slow-moving thunderstorms.

Showers and thunderstorms remain in the forecast as we start the workweek, as moisture remains behind. The region could see another .25-.50″ of rain, allowing for the risk of flash flooding in those areas that have already seen heavy rain. Highs will be in the mid-70s. High pressure builds in overnight Monday, allowing for clearing skies and lows in the upper-50s.

The weak ridge of high pressure will allow the region to see plenty of sunshine and highs reaching the mid-80s. While most of the day Wednesday will remain dry, another wave of energy will spark a few isolated-to-scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs will remain in the mid-80s.

That wave of energy will allow for more scattered storms throughout the day on Thursday. Highs will reach the low-80s. The unsettled conditions extend into Friday and Saturday, with scattered showers and storms possible each day. Highs will be in the low-to-mid 80s. Sunday looks dry and comfortable, with highs in the low-80s under sun and clouds.

