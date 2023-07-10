Dog Walking Forecast--Zaso

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms. .10-.25″ (.50-.75″) 30% High 76 (74-78) Wind NW 5-10 G20 mph

MONDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy. Fog. Low 58 (56-60) Wind W 3-8 mph

A low along the Coast, along with an upper level feature will give us clouds, showers and thunderstorms today.

Brief periods of heavy rain are possible. As the low moves out, we’ll have partly cloudy skies tonight.

Seasonably warm Tuesday. There could be some late day showers.

Unsettled weather continues Wednesday and for the rest of the forecast. A cold front will approach from the

west. This will give us clouds and showers. The cold front comes through Thursday with a better chance of

rain and thunderstorms.

Another front approaches later in the week with showers and thunderstorms.

