Dry weather makes its return Tuesday

Tonight: Partly cloudy to clear skies. Fog. Low: 57-63.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Risk of late afternoon showers and storms. High: 82-89.

(WBNG)

Tuesday Night: Mainly clear skies. Low: 59-66.

Wednesday: Sun early before increasing clouds late. Scattered thunderstorms. Chance of rain 40%. High: 84. Low: 64.

Thursday: Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms. Chance of rain 70%. High: 83. Low: 65.

Friday: Partial sunshine with scattered thunderstorms. Chance of rain 40%. High: 84. Low: 64.

Saturday: Sun and clouds with slight chance of thunderstorms. Chance of rain 40%. High: 85. Low: 66.

Sunday: Mix of sun and clouds. Afternoon thunderstorms. Chance of rain 40%. High: 82. Low: 63.

Monday: Partial sunshine with isolated showers and thunderstorms. High: 84. Low: 64.

Forecast Discussion:

It will be a quiet night across the region, with clearing skies thanks to an area of high pressure moving overhead. Some fog will develop, with lows falling into the upper-50s.

Tuesday will be sunny and warm, with highs reaching the mid-80s. While most of the day will remain dry, there is a slight risk of some afternoon thunderstorms. The unsettled trend will continue into Wednesday as well, although it will not be a washout. Highs will reach the mid-80s.

Thursday will see a cold front push across the Southern Tier, setting off showers and thunderstorms. The unsettled weather will remain as we head into Friday and the weekend, with scattered thunderstorm chances each of those days. Highs will be seasonable, with highs in the low-to-mid 80s. It will be muggy as well, with dew points potentially reaching into the mid-60.

Monday will see mainly dry conditions, but like the previous days, a few showers and isolated thunderstorms can’t be ruled out. Highs in the mid-80s.

