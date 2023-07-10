Former Oneonta pitcher Teddy McGraw selected by Seattle Mariners in third round of MLB Draft

Jacob Russo
Jul. 10, 2023
(WBNG) - Oneonta high school and Wake Forest alum Teddy McGraw is making the next step in his baseball career, as he was drafted by Seattle in the third round of the 2023 Major League Baseball draft.

McGraw graduated from Oneonta in 2020, and spent the next three years as a member of the Wake Forest Demon Deacons baseball team. Before suffering a season-ending elbow injury in 2023 and opting for an internal bracing procedure, McGraw had been Wake Forest’s No. 2 starter during his redshirt junior season behind No. 7 overall pick Rhett Lowder. The Mariners are hoping on McGraw’s upside, and value as a third-round pick, but the injury concerns may mean a long road to the majors for the former Oneonta Yellowjacket.

