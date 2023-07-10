Hospice grants 79-year-old woman’s dying wish to see her horse one last time

79-year-old Karina Courtmanche’s dying wish was to be reunited with her horse Bella. (Source: WFSB)
By Olivia Schueller and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 4:08 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BETHANY, Conn. (WFSB/Gray News) – A 79-year-old woman on hospice got her final wish – to see her beloved horse one last time.

Karina Courtmanche’s dying wish was to be reunited with her horse Bella, who lives on a small farm in Bethany, Connecticut.

Courtmanche has owned 30-year-old Bella since the horse was a baby.

Courtmanche is in hospice care with not much time left, her caretakers said.

Michelle Walker, RN Case Manager for Connecticut Hospice, said Courtmanche told her of her wish to see her beloved horse again.

“We were talking with her, and she kept talking about her horse Bella, that she wanted to see Bella,” Walker said.

Walker worked with Courtmanche’s nursing home to grant her final wish. The teams coordinated a way to get her to the farm one last time, including an ambulance ride so she could remain on a stretcher and receive care during the ride.

Once at the farm, Courtmanche got to see Bella again, petting her nose and feeding her a carrot.

“I’m very excited that I’m able to give her this last wish. It’s important to her, so it’s important to us,” Walker said.

Once Courtmanche passes, Bella will continue to be cared for at Bittersweet Farm.

Copyright 2023 WFSB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sheriff: Johnson City Middle School Principal tried having sex with minor
Endicott Police identify victim in deadly shooting
Man arrested on murder charge in Endicott
Man wanted for homicide in western New York escapes prison
'Carz in the Park' returned for its 49th year
‘Cars in the Park’ gives back to the community at annual car show in Hickories Park

Latest News

FILE - This booking photo provided by the Las Vegas Police Department shows Officer Caleb...
Las Vegas police officer accused of stealing nearly $165k in a trio of casino heists to face jurors
FILE - A voter drops his ballot in a drop box at Marilyn J. Praisner Community Recreation...
Deep partisanship will be on display as Congress releases competing voting bills
It is not known how the woman ended up in the hole.
Woman falls into 7-foot hole while walking to her mailbox, officials say
US President Joe Biden walks backdropped by Marine One upon arriving at Stansted airport, in...
Biden administration asks appeals court to block order limiting its contacts with social media