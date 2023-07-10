Man arrested on murder charge in Endicott

ENDICOTT (WBNG) -- The Endicott Police Department said it charged Antoine C. Loup Jr., 49, with murder in the second degree for his involvement in a shooting.

Endicott Police said officers responded to Fillmore Avenue just after midnight on July 8 and found a victim with a gunshot wound to the upper body. The victim was taken to Wilson Hospital and later died. His identity was not released.

During the course of the investigation, officers developed information about the suspect who fled the scene in a vehicle. That suspect was then identified as Loup Jr., who is from Endicott. He was found on East Main Street and arrested at 2:10 a.m.

Police noted that Loup Jr. and the victim knew each other and the shooting was not a random act. The shooting was not related to the shooting death of 25-year-old Moelique Dawson, who was killed on July 1 on Adams Avenue.

New York State Police and the Broome County Sheriff’s Office assisted Endicott Police.

The investigation into the death is ongoing.

