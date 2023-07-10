Norwich Police find body, investigating homicide

NORWICH (WBNG) -- The Norwich Police Department is investigating a homicide.

Around 6:30 p.m. on Sunday, officers responded to 89 North Broad St. for a welfare check and missing person complaint. During an investigation, police found the body of 44-year-old Alisa Ann Martin in the residence.

Norwich Police did not reveal additional details about the investigation but said it was working closely with the New York State Police and Chenango County Sheriff’s Office.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact Norwich Police at 607-336-8477.

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.