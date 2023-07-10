Owego resident featured in episode of reality series ‘American Pickers’

OWEGO (WBNG) -- After eight months of waiting, Owego resident Chris Knickerbocker will be featured in the newest episode of “American Pickers” on July 12 at 9 p.m. on the HISTORY Channel.

Although American Pickers has visited the Southern Tier in previous years, it is the show’s first time in Owego.

Knickerbocker is the owner of “Old Souls Home,” a loft, studio and basement where she reincarnates found objects and discarded items into new and engaging creations where each piece has a meaning or story to tell.

After a post on Facebook that the pickers will be in the area, friend and owner of Owego Kitchen Julie Lovelass, pushed Knickerbocker to apply. After sending pictures and history of the area and a few phone calls, she was accepted to be on the show and filmed in November 2022.

“I watch the show a lot and I know what their interests are, we had a lot of overlapping interests,” said Knickerbocker. “We started outside, came into my basement, came up to my second floor and then here in my studio and they looked at everything. It was all day; it was wonderful.”

Knickerbocker said her and American Pickers Star Mike Wolfe formed a brother-sister relationship while filming where she still talks to some of the crew today.

“We were hitting each other in the arm saying, ‘dang girl’ and ‘dang Mike.’ It was just fun, it was a natural thing he was so genuine,” said Knickerbocker.

As an Owego resident for several decades, Knickerbocker felt honored to represent her home village.

“Owego is my heart. Anything I can do to showcase Owego, I’m on it. I just love it here,” said Knickerbocker. “If I can bring more focus on the things we have here in the village and the wonderful people, I’m for it.”

After waiting eight months for the episode to air, she is anxiously awaiting the premiere.

“I’m so excited. I’m so anxious I haven’t been able to sleep,” said Knickerbocker. “I’m humbled they chose me. I’m just excited to see what they do with the show.”

There will be a watch party of the episode at the Ti-Ahwaga Community Players on July 12. The doors will open at 8 p.m. and is free to the public but is first come first serve with 150 seats available. There will be snacks and beverages for purchase and prizes for social media posts using the #Knickerpicker.

