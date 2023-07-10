Pittsburgh man killed in Chemung County crash

VAN ETTEN, NY (WBNG) -- The Chemung County Sheriff’s Office said one person was killed in a crash in the Town of Van Etten Sunday morning.

The sheriff’s office said Brandon Gregurich, 30, from Pittsburgh, was killed when he was ejected and pinned under his vehicle on Barnes Hill Road near Presher Road. Deputies found Gregurich trapped under the vehicle and confirmed that he was dead when they got him out from under it.

A preliminary investigation showed Gregurich left a residence on Kelley Road in Van Etten around 7:30 a.m. He lost control of his vehicle causing him to leave the shoulder of the roadway, striking a utility pole and causing it to break in half. The vehicle, a 2012 Subaru Legacy, was heavily damaged.

No other vehicles were involved and Gregurich was the only person in the vehicle.

The sheriff’s office said speed, vehicle condition and alcohol may have factored into the crash.

Anyone who may have information about the crash is asked to contact the Chemung County Sheriff’s Office.

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.