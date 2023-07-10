Scattered showers again today

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms. .10-.25″ (.50-.75″) 30% High 76 (74-78) Wind NW 5-10 G20 mph

MONDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy. Fog. Low 58 (56-60) Wind W 3-8 mph

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. Some late day showers. .10-.25″ (.50″) High 84 (82-86) Wind W 5-10 mph

TUESDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear. Low 62 Wind W 3-8 mph

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy, showers and thunderstorms. 30% High 84 Low 62

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy, showers and thunderstorms. 60% High 82 Low 64

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy, showers and thunderstorms. 40% High 82 Low 64

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy, showers and thunderstorms. 40% High 84 Low 64

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy, showers and thunderstorms. 30% High 82 Low 64

A low along the Coast, along with an upper level feature will give us clouds, showers and thunderstorms today.

Brief periods of heavy rain are possible. As the low moves out, we’ll have partly cloudy skies tonight.

Seasonably warm Tuesday. There could be some late day showers.

Unsettled weather continues Wednesday and for the rest of the forecast. A cold front will approach from the

west. This will give us clouds and showers. The cold front comes through Thursday with a better chance of

rain and thunderstorms.

Another front approaches later in the week with showers and thunderstorms.

