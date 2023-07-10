Sheriff: Johnson City Middle School Principal tried having sex with minor

JOHNSON CITY (WBNG) -- The Broome County Sheriff’s Office announced it’s holding Johnson City Middle School Principal Daniel Erickson, 55, on the felony charge of luring a child and attempted rape in the third degree.

Erickson, of Greene, NY, was arrested on July 7 following an investigation into suspicious behavior involving a minor at Johnson City High School.

According to the sheriff’s office, Erickson had been communicating via Snapchat with a 16-year-old girl. Over time, he made statements indicating that he was going to have sexual intercourse with the student.

The sheriff’s office said Erickson agreed to meet her in a remote location with the intention to have sex. However, detectives were at the location when he arrived and he was taken into custody without incident.

The office noted that Erickson and the minor communicated for a least a week before he was arrested. During that time, he tried to meet up with her multiple times, the office said. This included Erickson going to the minor’s home, but the girl would not come out and meet him.

The initial conversation began when Erickson posed as a young adult on Snapchat. He subsequently used his position as the principal of Johnson City Middle School and used database information from the school district to convince her who he really was.

The sheriff’s office became aware of Erickson’s actions on July 5. Upon the office’s involvement, the student was not at risk of danger, the sheriff’s office said.

“I commend our Detective Division for their excellent police work in putting the safety and welfare of this student above all while conducting a thorough investigation that ultimately brought this predator to justice,” Sheriff Fred Akshar said in a news release.”As a father, I know this is a nightmare scenario for any parent. We entrust our schools with the care and safety of our children, and to have an individual violate that trust, abuse their power and prey on a very student charged in our schools’ care is beyond disgusting.”

Akshar said Johnson City Superintendant Eric Race assisted with the investigation.

Erickson was taken to Central Arraignment at the Broome County Correctional Facility where he was remanded to the Correctional Facility without bail.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing.

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.