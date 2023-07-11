Broome County Public Library opens ‘free’ produce cooler

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) - The Broome County Public Library and Friends of the Broome County Public Library have created a produce pantry for the community.

In the pantry, you can find fresh fruits and vegetables. It is located at the front desk of the library at 185 Court St. The library partnered with the Rural Health Network to create the pantry.

The library received a grant to purchase produce from Lone Maple Farm. Some of the produce is also being donated by the Community Hunger Outreach Warehouse, or CHOW. The library is also encouraging members of the community to donate any extra produce they have to the pantry.

On top of providing fresh produce to the community, the library is also giving educational tips on how to cook and prepare the produce.

“It’s educational primarily, so we’re providing information along with it about local agriculture and about how to prepare produce people might not be familiar with,” says Library Director Josia Spartum.

Anyone can go into the library and take the produce they wish and it is free. The library encourages people to come in and take what they need.

