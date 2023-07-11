Broome County Sheriff Fred Akshar reflects on first six months in office

By Kevin Quinn
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 11:16 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- After entering office on Jan 1, Broome County Sheriff Fred Akshar has officially been in office for six months.

One highlight for Akshar during his first six months in office has been holding true to one of the central promises of his campaign, doing significant work within this time to address the staffing crisis at the Broome County Correctional Facility.

“We inherited a staffing deficit of 38 members,” said Akshar. “We have today hired 32 people which has provided significant relief within the confines of the correctional facility from a staffing perspective, but also from the incarcerated’s perspective.”

Akshar said the increase in staff has allowed for increased visitation and programming for the incarcerated.

“We’re up to 30 hours a week for visitation and up to over 30 programmatic opportunities for the incarcerated on a weekly basis and that continues to grow,” said Akshar.

Akshar sees his time so far in office as a time of great progress but said none of it would be possible without the help of his staff.

“My successes are not mine the success of this organization belongs to men and women who work every single day,” said Akshar. “I just happen to be the person who gets to sit in this chair.”

Recent programming added to the correctional facility includes anger management classes, life skills classes, parenting classes and more.

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sheriff: Johnson City Middle School Principal tried having sex with minor
Norwich Police find body, investigating homicide
Man arrested on murder charge in Endicott
Endicott Police identify victim in deadly shooting
'Carz in the Park' returned for its 49th year
‘Cars in the Park’ gives back to the community at annual car show in Hickories Park

Latest News

Broome County Sheriff Fred Akshar reflects on first six months in office
Owego resident featured in episode of reality series ‘American Pickers’
Owego resident featured in episode of reality series ‘American Pickers’
Man arrested on murder charge in Endicott