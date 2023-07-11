Dog Walking Forecast--Ruger

A lot of sunshine
wbng
wbng(wbng)
By Brian Schroeder
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 8:55 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. Becoming partly cloudy with some late day showers. .0-.10″ (.25″) 20%

High 84 (80-86) Wind W 5-10 mph

wbng
wbng(wbng)

TUESDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy with early showers and thunderstorms. Low 62 (58-64) Wind WSW 3-8 mph

Seasonably warm Tuesday. Quiet, for the most part, but there will be some late day showers. Some of these

linger into the evening.

More unsettled weather Wednesday and for the rest of the forecast. A cold front will approach from the

west. This will give us clouds and showers. The cold front comes through and slows down Thursday with

a better chance of rain and thunderstorms.

Another low approaches later in the week with showers and thunderstorms.

