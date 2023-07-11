Dream Flight takes World War 2, Korean War veterans on 1940s joyride

TOWN OF MAINE (WBNG) -- Local veterans took to the sky for the ride of a lifetime.

“It was like its name, a ‘dream flight,’” said 102-year-old World War 2 Veteran Harold Gary.

On Monday, seven World War 2 and Korean War veterans from across New York’s Southern Tier and Northern Pennsylvania boarded a 1940s biplane. It was a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for many, including 100-year-old World War 2, Korean and Vietnam Veteran Bill Wall.

“It’s something I’ve always wanted to do and thought I’d never get the chance,” Wall said.

Wall’s ride was just one of nearly 6,000 Dream Flights in the past 12 years. The non-profit began in 2011 and it honors military veterans and seniors with an adventure of a lifetime.

Dream Flight Founder, President and Pilot Darryl Fisher described the flight as really special. “It’s magic,” he said.

Fisher said Dream Flight is about one thing; Giving back to those who gave.

“It’s incredibly satisfying,” Fisher said. “I say oftentimes I get more out of it than they do because when I’m flying and I know what they’ve done for us, and the sacrifices and when you’ve heard the stories I’ve heard, it’s unbelievable what they did. In many cases, you can see somebody change right before your eyes.”

At 97, World War 2 Veteran George Harrington said it’s a change he’ll never forget.

“It brought back memories in my mind even though I wasn’t in the Air Force, to me, it was really beautiful,” said Harrington.

As for Gary, he couldn’t quite find the words to describe how he felt.

“To be invited and to be here is a combination of exciting and humbling,” Gary said. “Somehow it’s been so long since I’ve served that it almost seems undeserved, but they tell me different.”

