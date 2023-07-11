Fentanyl dealer sentenced to 4 years of prison

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- The Broome County District Attorney’s Office announced the sentencing of a Binghamton man after he pleaded guilty to criminal possession of a controlled substance in the third degree, a felony.

The district attorney’s office said Leroy D. Poole, 37 will serve four years in prison followed by two years of post-release supervision after he admitted he possessed fentanyl and intended to sell it. This was on Feb. 16, 2023.

The Broome County Special Investigations Unit Task Force executed a search warrant at his residence and recovered multiple drugs.

The office noted that he was on probation for a 2021 felony narcotics possession. He waived his right to appeal.

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.