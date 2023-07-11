Fentanyl dealer sentenced to 4 years of prison

(Broome County District Attorney's Office)
By WBNG Staff
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 11:51 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- The Broome County District Attorney’s Office announced the sentencing of a Binghamton man after he pleaded guilty to criminal possession of a controlled substance in the third degree, a felony.

The district attorney’s office said Leroy D. Poole, 37 will serve four years in prison followed by two years of post-release supervision after he admitted he possessed fentanyl and intended to sell it. This was on Feb. 16, 2023.

The Broome County Special Investigations Unit Task Force executed a search warrant at his residence and recovered multiple drugs.

The office noted that he was on probation for a 2021 felony narcotics possession. He waived his right to appeal.

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sheriff: Johnson City Middle School Principal tried having sex with minor
Norwich Police find body, investigating homicide
Man arrested on murder charge in Endicott
'Carz in the Park' returned for its 49th year
‘Cars in the Park’ gives back to the community at annual car show in Hickories Park
Owego resident featured in episode of reality series ‘American Pickers’

Latest News

s
Broome County Sheriff Fred Akshar reflects on first six months in office
Broome County Sheriff Fred Akshar reflects on first six months in office
Owego resident featured in episode of reality series ‘American Pickers’
Owego resident featured in episode of reality series ‘American Pickers’