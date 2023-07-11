How to get a free Subway sandwich on Tuesday

FILE - Your lunch could be free today at Subway.
FILE - Your lunch could be free today at Subway.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 7:50 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - On Tuesday, Subway restaurants are giving away up to 1 million six-inch subs to showcase their new deli sliced meats.

To get a free sub, you’ll need to physically go to a participating location between 10 a.m. and 12 p.m. and choose a 6-inch sub from their new Deli Heroes Lineup menu.

The company invested more than $80 million in new deli meat slicers for 20,000 restaurants and they are doing this to show off the new products.

There is only one free sandwich allowed per person and they will not take any other coupons.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sheriff: Johnson City Middle School Principal tried having sex with minor
Norwich Police find body, investigating homicide
Man arrested on murder charge in Endicott
'Carz in the Park' returned for its 49th year
‘Cars in the Park’ gives back to the community at annual car show in Hickories Park
Pittsburgh man killed in Chemung County crash

Latest News

Bank of America will pay $250 million for doubling up on fees and opening accounts without...
Bank of America to pay $250 million for doubling fees, opening accounts without customer OK, federal agency says
FILE - A bird flies with Mount Everest seen in the background from Namche Bajar, Solukhumbu...
All 6 aboard helicopter carrying Mexican tourists are killed in a crash near Mount Everest in Nepal
FILE - The Ford logo is seen on signage at a Ford dealership, Tuesday, July 27, 2021. U.S. auto...
US probes complaints that Ford Escape doors can open while SUVs are being driven
Searchers have found the body of a girl on the autism spectrum who went missing on Sunday.
Missing girl found dead
President Joe Biden expressed confidence in Sweden's path to finalizing its NATO membership as...
NATO summit reaches agreement on admitting Sweden but faces division over Ukraine