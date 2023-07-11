Johnson City tech company ‘iA’ to expand to Charles Street Business Park in Binghamton

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- On Tuesday, Mayor Kraham announced the technology company iA will be creating an “innovation hub” at the Charles Street Business Park, which will partially move operations to the First Ward commercial property.

iA has plans to relocate part of its operations, along with 85 employees, into the newly renovated space at the Charles Street Business Park. The innovation hub will have a new technology center and employee training facility.

“iA’s expansion into the Charles Street Business Park leverages recent investments in the Clinton Street corridor, brings new activity to the First Ward and builds on the momentum happening in the area,” said Mayor Kraham in a news release.

The new technology center will include a customer testing space, which will allow the company to showcase its enterprise software and advanced robotics to prospective customers, including major pharmacy retailers, healthcare systems and the federal government.

“Given its rich legacy as a home to innovative manufacturers, the Charles Street Business Park is the ideal location for iA to further expand,” said CEO of iA Mavin Richardson. “Following our significant growth over the past two years, we are excited to open a facility that reflects our dedication to engineering, manufacturing and innovation. We are grateful for the partnership with the City of Binghamton.”

The company, which has been located in Johnson City since 1972, began searching for a larger space to accommodate the growing operations recently.

iA signed a lease agreement with 100 SaveAround Parkway, LLC to occupy 38,000 square feet of space at the Charles Street Business Park. SaveAround Parkway, LLC, which acquired the building in 2017, now has the option of an adjoining parcel for the potential expansion of its own.

iA is expecting to move into the space at the Charles Street Business Park in late summer or early fall.

