Southern Tier Tuesdays: Windsor Partners Incorporated

By Lauren Del Valle
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 3:40 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(WBNG) -- Windsor Partners Incorporated is this week’s winner of a $2,000 grant from Upstate Shredding through Southern Tier Tuesdays.

Southern Tier Tuesdays is a philanthropic endeavor of Adam Weitsman, owner of Upstate Shredding, and his daughter, Clover. For more information or to nominate a Southern Tier non-profit go to southerntiertuesdays.com.

