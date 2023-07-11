Take a look at the first trailer for ‘Wonka’

“Wonka” hits theaters Dec. 15. (Source: Warner Bros. Pictures)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 4:24 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Welcome to the chocolate factory!

The first trailer for “Wonka” was released Tuesday, starring Timothée Chalamet as the title character.

The clip shows a young Willy Wonka getting his start in the chocolate industry.

Director Paul King said the film is intended to be a prequel to the classic 1971 film starring Gene Wilder to give fans more insight into Willy Wonka’s background.

“Wonka” hits theaters Dec. 15.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sheriff: Johnson City Middle School Principal tried having sex with minor
Norwich Police find body, investigating homicide
Man arrested on murder charge in Endicott
Owego resident featured in episode of reality series ‘American Pickers’
'Carz in the Park' returned for its 49th year
‘Cars in the Park’ gives back to the community at annual car show in Hickories Park

Latest News

FILE - Leslie Van Houten attends her parole hearing at the California Institution for Women...
Leslie Van Houten, follower of cult leader Charles Manson, released from California prison
Grandchildren of Aretha Franklin Victorie Franklin, 24, left, Grace Franklin, 17, and Jordan...
Jury decides 2014 document found in Aretha Franklin’s couch is a valid will
LNL: Hostage situation at Caesar's Palace in Las Vegas
McDonald's is getting rid of these sweet menu items.
After less than 3 years, McDonald’s is getting rid of its McCafé bakery lineup
LNL: Charles Manson follower Leslie Van Houten released from prison after serving 53 years of a life sentence for 2 murders - clipped version