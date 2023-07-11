Tractor-trailer rollover dumps garbage onto highway in Owego

OWEGO (WBNG) -- The Tioga County Sheriff’s Office said there were no injuries reported in a tractor-trailer rollover crash that occurred early Tuesday morning.

However, the sheriff’s office said the tractor-trailer’s cargo, which was garbage and refuse, had spilled onto the median of State Route 17 Westbound. This occurred around 4:20 a.m. A portion of the highway had to be closed by the New York State Department of Transportation to clean up the mess.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

The Apalachin Fire Department also assisted.

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.