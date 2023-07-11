Unsettled weather is with us for midweek

Tonight: Partly cloudy and mild. Low: 59-66

Wednesday: Sun and clouds with a chance of afternoon downpours and some storms. Any storm could be strong to severe with torrential rain and gusty winds. High: 78-84

Wednesday Night: A passing shower or two possible. Low: 60-65

Thursday: 40% chance of showers or a storm. Heavy downpours are possible. High: 85, Low: 67

Forecast Discussion:

A stationary/cold front is expected to cross and slide through the area Wednesday. We expect a chance of showers and maybe a few storms starting around midday. An isolated shower is possible overnight and possibly even early Wednesday, but the ‘bulk’ of any showers likely comes in the afternoon. There is a chance any storm could be strong to severe.

Thursday through the weekend brings long dry periods. However, mugginess and heat, coupled with a few weak disturbances rotating around a broad upper low in Canada to bring varying chances of showers and storms through this period. Highs remain in the 80s.

The weekend also looks unsettled, but at this time, not a complete washout. Shower and storm chances both days is around 30% and highs remain in the 80s.

