Vestal Youth Police Academy hopes to foster relationship with officers, teach ‘lifeskills’

VESTAL (WBNG) -- The Vestal Youth Police Academy has returned for its 11th year where this week they are training 45 Vestal Middle School students.

The Vestal Youth Police Academy started in 2012 and is a leadership-based program in partnership with the Vestal Central School District and the Vestal Police Department.

The program was created to foster a better relationship between youth and law enforcement as officers noticed students were uncomfortable approaching policemen about concerns and felt unsafe around them.

“Several years ago, when we started this program, we saw an alarming trend where students in the high school were not inclined or did not want to speak with the officers,” said Chief of Police Stace Kintner. “These kids learn to trust these officers and break down these stigmas and barriers that historically are presented.”

Cadets begin their day with physical fitness training and then engage in workshops and presentations. Demonstrations and interactive scenarios include active listening, defensive training, drug and alcohol prevention, first aid, team building and more. Chief Kintner said these drills and activities will teach students valuable life skills and core values.

“That’s a big part of the physical training: Is showing them in a little bit of time how far you can go,” said Kintner. “If you do that and set those daily goals and you work to get one more rep on a sit-up or one more push-up or a little bit better on your mile and a half run, that’s life. That’s what’s going to make you successful.”

Officers hope to see growth within the students by the end of the week-long academy as many students join for the experience, not because they want to pursue a career in law enforcement.

“The classes are typically divided about 60 to 40, 60% of these participants don’t want anything to do with law enforcement,” said Kintner. “They look at it as a leadership opportunity, a chance to do something different, a chance to get some insight into some of the things law enforcement does.”

Seventh-grade Cadet Jack Wolf said he joined the academy because many of his friends’ fathers are in law enforcement and he wanted to get in shape for this year’s soccer season.

“They really give us an enhanced situation where we pretty much have to become the police and they make it a lot of fun for us,” said Wolf. “I feel more involved in the justice that happens in Vestal and it makes me feel like a better citizen.”

The Vestal Youth Police Academy will train middle school students from July 10 to 14 and high school students from July 17 to 28.

