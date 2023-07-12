Bail set for Johnson City School Middle School Principal accused of luring a child, attempted rape

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- Bail has been set for a Johnson City Middle School Principal accused of luring a child for sexual intercourse.

Daniel Erickson, 55, of Greene, NY, was charged with luring a child in the third degree; a felony and the misdemeanor of attempted rape after an investigation revealed suspicious behavior involving a minor.

The Broome County Sheriff’s Office said it arrested Erickson after he had been communicating with a 16-year-old Johnson City High School student over Snapchat. Initially, he posed as a younger person.

He was arrested on July 7 after bringing a Grimace Shake from McDonald’s, chicken nuggets and a box of condoms to a location with the intent of having sexual intercourse with her. He tried meeting up with her several times, the sheriff’s office noted.

During his court appearance Wednesday, bail was set to $5,000 cash, $10,000 property or $25,000 partially secured bond.

The investigation into the alleged incident is ongoing. Stay with 12 News for more information.

