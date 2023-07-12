Binghamton, Lourdes Youth Services announce $150,000 to serve ‘at risk’ middle schoolers

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) - Binghamton Mayor Jared Kraham joined representatives from Lourdes Youth Services to announce $150,000 for programming targeting “at-risk” middle school students.

The program is the latest to receive funding through Binghamton’s $1 million youth fund, which was established last year. The $150,000 allocation will go to Lourdes Youth Services to provide support and programming in-school and after-school for East Middle School and West Middle School.

“Middle School is a critical time for kids, and we need to make sure they have the support they deserve and resources they need to navigate these years,” said Mayor Kraham.

School staff will work with Lourdes Youth Services to help identify at-risk students for the program. The program will also help students identify triggers and risky behaviors and develop appropriate coping strategies.

Students in the program will receive after-school support twice a week which includes tutoring, team-building skills, mental health and wellness, and community service activities.

“Lourdes is excited to partner with Mayor Kraham and the City of Binghamton to provide this much-needed program for kids who are often overlooked,” said Manager of Community Development for Lourdes Ralphalla Richardson. “This program will provide them with school and recreational support and help parents navigate available community resources. Lourdes has a long history of working with local schools to provide quality programming. We are grateful to the City of Binghamton for supporting us to continue with this work!”

A $100,000 allocation to the Boys & Girls Clubs of Binghamton was the first award from the fund, going to support upgrades to the Club’s gym and the purchase of a van to transport Club members. The remaining funds will be distributed to local non-profits through a competitive funding process facilitated by the Community for South Central New York.

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.