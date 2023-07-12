Binghamton photographer born without arms uses feet to capture breath-taking photos

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- Taking photos requires a steady hand, but Abigail Easley takes her photos using her steady feet.

Easley runs Abigail Footography: A photography business that has grown for the past six years. Easley picked up photography as a hobby and decided it was her calling. Her favorite part of the job is getting to meet the different couples that she photographs.

“I love capturing love stories,” Easley said. “I love to hear their love stories, how they met, how they have families.”

Easley was born in Bangkok, Thailand without arms. She was adopted when she was 2-years-old and moved to the US. Her family has been a huge support for her growth. In fact, her mom gave her an idea for the business’ name.

“She was like, ‘Are you a foot-ogroher?’ And I didn’t understand what she meant by that but I was like, ‘Oh my gosh. She’s so right!’” Easley said.

Easley said that her mom used to have an old Canon camera that she started taking pictures with and learning how to use. Despite being homeschooled all her life, she did enroll in a mini photography class to learn more. As she started to learn more, she became friends with local photographers in the area who also helped her practice.

“I love to connect with other photographers, see what they have to work on and learn from them,” Easley said. “They will teach me and we will give each other advice.”

Easley has learned how to live her life only using her feet. She drives, she cooks and most importantly, she has a passion for her business that motivates her every day.

“I like to do the things that I love doing, not the things that other people tell me,” Easley said. “Do the things that you desire to do.”

