Broome County deputies shut down section of Route 79 to assist with unknown State Police investigation

(Live 5 News)
By WBNG Staff
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 3:47 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FENTON (WBNG) -- The Broome County Sheriff’s Office announced a road closure on Route 79 in the Town of Fenton between Route 369 and the 6200 block of Route 79.

The sheriff’s office said it is assisting New York State Police with an incident in the area but would not elaborate on the details. A spokesperson for the sheriff’s office said he was unable to comment on the matter because the investigation belonged to State Police.

12 News reached out to State Police for comment but has not heard back.

This is a developing story. Stay with 12 News for updates.

