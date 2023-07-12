Cooperstown All Star Village tournament brings in baseball teams from all around the US, World

The Queensland Dolphins 12u baseball team getting their pictures taken before a game on Tuesday, July 11.(Jacob Russo/WBNG)
The Queensland Dolphins 12u baseball team getting their pictures taken before a game on Tuesday, July 11.(Jacob Russo/WBNG)
By Jacob Russo
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 9:59 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
ONEONTA, N.Y. (WBNG) - The Cooperstown All Star Village is home to an all-summer-long baseball tournament just outside of Cooperstown, N.Y., where teams from all over the place come and spend a week playing baseball and have fun.

Over 600 teams are headed to Oneonta this summer to be a part in this mostly 12U tournament, and they come form all over the United States, from places as close as Long Island and Pennsylvania, to as far away as Northern California and even Hawai’i. And even then, there are more teams from even further away. This week, the tournament played host to multiple Canadian teams, and multiple teams from Australia.

One of those Australian teams is the Queensland Dolphins, who are at the All Star Village for their organization’s fifth time. But the players have never been, so it was a great opportunity for them to get a chance to play in a new place, and against some new foes.

“It’s been pretty cool. We’ve got to play on some pretty nice fields, and some nice opponents from across different parts of America,” said player Zavier Leigh. “It’s been great to meet them, trade pins, and just have a good time with them.”

But with the new fields comes something that was also new to the Dolphins: turf fields.

“It’s very different than what we’re used to,” said Seth Lutton. “We’ve been playing on grass pretty much our entire careers. Coming in here on playing on a new material has been very fun and interesting.”

It’s not just the Dolphins having a great time in Cooperstown. 68 teams were playing at the village this week, and they are all there for a week of fun baseball games, plus plenty of social interaction with other teams. So teams like the CPBA Bandits of Denver, Colorado are having a blast.

“It’s really cool to meet a bunch of new people and play them,” said player Kiyoshi Pierce. ”It’s been really awesome.”

“It’s really fun because we get this really cool experience and we all get to play with each other,” added teammate Jack Burtsch. “We’re one team, so it’s great to win together.”

And other Bandits players, like Patrick McCoy, love everything about it.

“I love my teammates. I love playing. I love the game of baseball. I love the people in baseball,” McCoy said. “And I love Cooperstown.”

