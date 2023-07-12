Dodging those puddles

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy, showers and thunderstorms. Gusty winds possible. .10-.25″ (1.50″) 40%

High 84 (80-86) Wind W 3-8 mph

wbng (wbng)

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms. .10-.25″ Low 64 (60-66) Wind SE 3-8 mph

More unsettled weather Wednesday and for much of the forecast. A cold front will approach from the

west. This will give us clouds, showers and thunderstorms. Heavy rain and gusty winds are possible.

Some showers linger into the night.

The cold front will stall over us, giving us showers, rain and thunderstorms Thursday and Thursday night.

Another front approaches later in the week keeping showers and thunderstorms in the forecast.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.