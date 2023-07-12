Dodging those puddles

Scattered T-storms
wbng
wbng(wbng)
By Brian Schroeder
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 11:57 AM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy, showers and thunderstorms. Gusty winds possible. .10-.25″ (1.50″) 40%

High 84 (80-86) Wind W 3-8 mph

wbng
wbng(wbng)

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms. .10-.25″ Low 64 (60-66) Wind SE 3-8 mph

More unsettled weather Wednesday and for much of the forecast. A cold front will approach from the

west. This will give us clouds, showers and thunderstorms. Heavy rain and gusty winds are possible.

Some showers linger into the night.

The cold front will stall over us, giving us showers, rain and thunderstorms Thursday and Thursday night.

Another front approaches later in the week keeping showers and thunderstorms in the forecast.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sheriff: Johnson City Middle School Principal tried having sex with minor
Norwich Police find body, investigating homicide
Owego resident featured in episode of reality series ‘American Pickers’
Man arrested on murder charge in Endicott
Tractor-trailer rollover dumps garbage onto highway in Owego

Latest News

wbng
Dog Walking Forecast--Ruger
wbng
Dog Walking Forecast--Zaso
wbng
Dog Walking Forecast -- Dennis
wbng
Dog Walking Forecast -- Bandit & Bella