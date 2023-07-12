Endicott Police says there is no danger to public safety after three homicides in the last month

ENDICOTT (WBNG) -- Since the start of this summer Endicott Police have investigated three homicides, including two fatal shootings in the month of July.

Endicott Chief of Police Patrick Garey said the department is concerned as violent deaths like this are not normal.

“We only had two homicides in the previous 10 years and they were around the 2015-2016 period of time,” said Garey. “As with any chief of police, it’s of great concern any time we have a violent death in the village.”

Garey said it’s critical that the public knows no cases of recent gun violence in the village were random acts and there is no concern for public safety.

“They weren’t the type of gun violence you’re hearing when you’re hearing shots fired and things like that,” said Garey. “These were people who know one another.”

Broome County Sheriff Fred Akshar said Broome County’s Special Investigations Unit Taskforce, which focuses specifically on gun violence and narcotics, is looking to address these issues.

Akshar said he has been in touch with other law enforcement and officials to let them know the Sheriff’s Office’s resources are always available to them.

“Something I long believe is that a safe Binghamton is a safe Broome County, a safe Endicott is a safe Broome County,” said Akshar.

Chief Garey said the uptick is not just an issue in Broome County, but an issue all over the country.

