Kopernik Observatory says northern lights will not be seen Thursday despite predictions

VESTAL (WBNG) -- New York residents may have been told there is a chance of seeing the northern lights in the Southern Tier Thursday, but experts say these predictions are not accurate.

Northern lights occur when the sun throws off material with a force that interacts with the Earth’s magnetic field and is typically seen in areas of higher latitudes such as Canada, Alaska, Iceland, Finland, Norway and others. Northern lights in New York are rare; the last time they shined bright was on Oct. 30, 2003.

Executive Director of the Kopernik Observatory & Science Center Drew Deskur said when he first heard the news about the potential visibility of northern lights, he was skeptical because of how early the prediction was made.

“When I first saw those articles, I had sort of mixed emotions and reactions,” said Deskur. “Typically, when a CME occurs, it takes a day or two for that material to come to Earth, sometimes it’s a little faster, maybe 15 hours. Other times it may be two or three days but announcing it five or six days in advance is a little odd.”

Deskur said the further out seeing the northern lights is predicted, the less correct that prediction tends to be. He equated it to early forecasts.

“You won’t really know for sure if it’s going to happen until a day or two before it actually does,” said Deskur. “There may have been some scientists that were looking at a certain part of the sun that looked like it was going to be active and shoot some material our way, but that didn’t appear to have actually taken place.”

After looking at an aurora forecast himself, Deskur knew the lights would not be seen in New York because of the Kp index, a system of measuring aurora strength.

“In order for us to see it down here in the Southern Tier, that index would have to be around a six or seven for us to get any real chance of seeing it,” said Deskur. “Right now, we’re looking at a maximum index of four.”

The disappointment was not only felt by residents who were excited to see the lights but by the observatory as well.

“Ultimately I’m really glad people are interested in this,” said Deskur. “We received a number of phone calls over the past couple of days and I unfortunately had to burst their balloon.”

To view the aurora forecast go here and here. To sign up for alerts of solar flares in your region go here.

